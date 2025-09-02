Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Solventum by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 315,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

