Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after acquiring an additional 525,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,595,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after acquiring an additional 979,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

REG opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.78%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

