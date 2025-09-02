CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $453.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $254.43 and a twelve month high of $457.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.95.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

