Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 242,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,065. The trade was a 66.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

