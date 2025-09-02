EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 198,019 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in EPR Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 652.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.38%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

