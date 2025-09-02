Exponent, Inc. $EXPO Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 103.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Exponent by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $348,056.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,602.78. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.