Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $4,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FSS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

