Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FESM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 103,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,906,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,991,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 323,849 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

