Genesco Inc. $GCO Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 4,730.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $346.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.89 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares in the company, valued at $24,954,491. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

