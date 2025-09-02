Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

