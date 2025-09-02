Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 140.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Globe Life by 792.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $4,081,363.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

