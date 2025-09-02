Head to Head Analysis: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for European Wax Center and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 1 4 1 0 2.00 Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 61.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential downside of 43.48%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.20% 28.38% 3.93% Nu Skin Enterprises 6.20% 8.23% 4.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares European Wax Center and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.1% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Nu Skin Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $216.92 million 1.09 $10.46 million $0.20 21.45 Nu Skin Enterprises $1.73 billion 0.35 -$146.59 million $2.01 6.05

European Wax Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nu Skin Enterprises. Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

European Wax Center has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Nu Skin Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

