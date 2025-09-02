Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Heritage Commerce worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 143.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 562.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, COO Thomas A. Sa purchased 20,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

