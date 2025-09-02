Hillenbrand Inc $HI Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 867,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $20,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 65.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE HI opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Hillenbrand Inc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $598.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is -360.00%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

