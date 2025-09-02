Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 29,587 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. $ITOS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITOS opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $448.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $12.00 price objective on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $439,707.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,108.06. The trade was a 22.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

