Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $4,675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 459,227 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 401,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 372,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other MediaAlpha news, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,856. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 129,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,707.20. This trade represents a 31.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock worth $297,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a PE ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 1.19. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 62.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

