Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Rxo Inc $RXO

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 234.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 25.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rxo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

