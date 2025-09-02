Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $97.26.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

