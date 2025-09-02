Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BOX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BOX by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,507,550 shares in the company, valued at $56,126,086.50. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,081 shares of company stock worth $1,762,323 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Down 0.7%

BOX stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.