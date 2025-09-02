Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 160.0%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is -161.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus & Millichap currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

