Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,959 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 87,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.