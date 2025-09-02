Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 154,244 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,244 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MINISO Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 579.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 884.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of MNSO opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MINISO Group Cuts Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm had revenue of $692.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 58.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNSO. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

