Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 247,008 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247,008 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $78,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

