IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 target price on IDACORP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

