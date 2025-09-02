ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 148.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were up 148.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Approximately 88,450,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average daily volume of 6,519,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £18.74 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.67.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

