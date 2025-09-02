Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

