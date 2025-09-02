Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD Position Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148,687 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,567,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 504,336 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 524,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

