Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Jackson Financial worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 670.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,646.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently -5,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.