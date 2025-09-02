Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,299 VEON Ltd. $VEON

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Get VEON alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research upgraded VEON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VEON Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of VEON stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.63.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $7.35. VEON had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 23.75%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. VEON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About VEON

(Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.