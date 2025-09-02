Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 18,092 Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 106,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $6,309,497.92. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,395,957 shares in the company, valued at $259,625,220.42. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,758,220. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.