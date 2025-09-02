Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 19,557 Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

