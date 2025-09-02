Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 40,162 Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Vestis alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTS. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 65.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,687 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 1,883,106 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,805,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,774,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after buying an additional 1,088,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Trading Up 1.2%

VSTS opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Vestis Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $616.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The firm had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Vestis’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSTS

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.