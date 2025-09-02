Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.85. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

