Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. $CRMT

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of America’s Car-Mart worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,316.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $383.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.29%.The company had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $5,008,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,428,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,272,829.54. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 154,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

