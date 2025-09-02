Jump Financial LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,513,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,701,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. Kirby Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.94 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

