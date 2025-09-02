Jump Financial LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,169 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

