Jump Financial LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 426,528 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 324,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,503,000 after buying an additional 291,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $46,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $224.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.