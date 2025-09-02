Jump Financial LLC Has $492,000 Position in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,804 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 420,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 95.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ZGN opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Ermenegildo Zegna Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

