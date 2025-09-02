Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares $MSFD

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of MSFD stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.0886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

