Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:CHD opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

