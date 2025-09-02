Jump Financial LLC Invests $408,000 in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 210,656.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,718,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,796,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Markel Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,425,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,959.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,976.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,902.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,494.00 and a 1-year high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

