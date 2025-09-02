Jump Financial LLC Invests $468,000 in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2,361.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.