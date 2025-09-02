Jump Financial LLC Invests $505,000 in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 55 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:NEU opened at $826.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $739.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NewMarket Corporation has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $829.25.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The firm had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

