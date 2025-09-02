Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.70.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.