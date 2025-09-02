Jump Financial LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,196 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after buying an additional 166,315 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8,961.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 99,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

BUD stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

