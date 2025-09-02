Jump Financial LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Equity Residential $EQR

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.4%

EQR opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

