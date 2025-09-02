Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

