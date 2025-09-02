Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 50,724 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,054 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,014,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Tang purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,328,560. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,590,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

