Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $768,693.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,168. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $528,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,760.92. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,253. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.