Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,830 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Textron by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

